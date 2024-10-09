Man arrested after allegedly striking 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Berwyn hit-and-run

article

The Brief Terrance Whitley was arrested after allegedly striking a pedestrian, two police officers, and another person with a car in Berwyn before fleeing last month. Whitley is accused of hijacking a vehicle after a hit-and-run crash and later abandoning it, leading to a search by authorities. He is being held by Berwyn police, with charges pending from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.



A driver accused of striking multiple people in Berwyn, including two police officers, and stealing a vehicle has been arrested.

Terrance Whitley was taken into custody on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Rockwell, in Chicago, according to Berwyn police.

His arrest comes after Berwyn police partnered with U.S. Marshals and identified him as the driver involved in an incident on Sept. 4, authorities said.

North Riverside police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near North Riverside Park Mall, but the vehicle, allegedly driven by Whitley, did not stop and continued north on Harlem Avenue.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, in the 2300 block of Harlem Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital and had life-threatening injuries.

Whitley ran from the vehicle, hijacked another and struck two police officers and one civilian, police said. He then abandoned the stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Grove Avenue and ran from the scene.

Both police officers and the civilian were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite setting up a perimeter, authorities were not able to immediately locate Whitley after the incident.

Whitley is being held at the Berwyn Police Department and detectives are working with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on pending charges.

RELATED: Suspect on the run after allegedly hitting pedestrian, police officers in Berwyn