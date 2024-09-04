Suspect on the run after striking pedestrian in Berwyn: police

The Brief Berwyn and North Riverside police are investigating a hit-and-run at Cermak Road and Harlem Avenue where a suspect fled after hitting a pedestrian. The incident might be linked to a car theft at a nearby WashU Car Wash, but this has not been confirmed. Illinois State Police are involved due to the pedestrian’s serious injuries; the pedestrian's condition and suspect status are unknown.



A suspect is on the run after hitting a pedestrian in Berwyn, prompting an investigation by Berwyn and North Riverside police.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cermak Road and Harlem Avenue.

North Riverside police said officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a suspect wanted for a crime at North Riverside Park Mall. Instead, the suspect fled toward Harlem Avenue.

In the 2300 block of Harlem Avenue, the suspect struck a 55-year-old male pedestrian, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot after the crash.

Citizen app video shows police activity just after 6 p.m., including helicopters overhead.

FOX 32 has learned the incident may be related to a car theft at WashU Car Wash, located in a shopping plaza next to Morton West High School. Police have not confirmed the vehicle theft.

Nearby, at 22nd Street and Grove Avenue, a white minivan was found parked the wrong way and surrounded by police tape.

While a connection has not yet been drawn between the two scenes, scanner audio captured some of the responses as police were looking for a suspect.

"He ran across Oak Park Avenue, right where our command is set up with a silver Tahoe and was continuing east from there. We do have teams on foot in the back. We’re getting a bloodhound out. We have, do have one K9 on the ground," an officer said over the scanner. "We do have a pretty good perimeter set up; we had it set up immediately."

FOX 32 Chicago is told Illinois State Police are involved in the investigation due to the serious injuries sustained by the pedestrian.

The condition of the pedestrian has not been disclosed, and police have not confirmed whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.