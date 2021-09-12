Man arrested for allegedly stabbing driver on I-57

article

A Chicago man is under arrest for an assault that happened on Interstate 57.

Illinois State Police arrested Lawrence K. Johnson, 36, early Friday morning on I-57 near 119th Street.

Police said that the victim was a 39-year-old man who was driving the car. They both got out on the shoulder of the northbound lanes and Johnson allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm with a knife.

The victim called 911. Police arrested Johnson for domestic battery and the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

