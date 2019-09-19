Man arrested for bringing fake pipe bomb to work in Chicago, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly brought a fake pipe bomb to work Thursday and prompted an evacuation in Edison Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

The 62-year-old employee allegedly showed a his coworker what appeared to be a pipe bomb about 10:45 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a tool shop in the 6400 block of North Avondale Avenue and evacuated the building, police said. The CPD bomb squad examined the device and determined it was not explosive.

Charges were pending, according to police, who said the man’s motive was unclear.