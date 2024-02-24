Chatham shooting arrest: Man charged in convenience store worker's death

article

A 43-year-old man is behind bars after Chicago police say he shot and killed a convenience store worker during an attempted robbery last month.

Jimmy Smith was handed down multiple charges, which include:

One felony count of murder - first-degree One felony count of murder - other forcible felonyOne felony count of robbery - armed - discharge firearm/bodily arm

He was arrested Feb. 23 for his involvement in the shooting on Jan. 9 in the Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The shooting occurred at 10:16 p.m. in the 300 block of E. 79th Street when Smith tried to rob a 43-year-old man in an alley, according to CPD.

During the incident, Smith pulled a gun and shot the man in the head, killing him at the scene, officials say.

RELATED: Convenience store worker shot dead during attempted robbery in Chatham

The victim was identified by the medical examiner as Shadi Mohammads Uleimen Almomani.

Smith is expected to appear in court on Feb. 25 for a detention hearing.