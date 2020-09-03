Man arrested for Harvey murder

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an Aug. 26 murder in south suburban Harvey.

Antonio Moore, 23 of Bronzeville, is facing two counts of murder, according to Harvey police department.

Police allege that Moore shot and killed Shavontae Towers during an attempted robbery in his residence in the 15200 block of Ashland Avenue. Towers and Moore knew one another, police said.

“The investigative team of the City of Harvey Police Department worked diligently to close this murder investigation resulting in a successful arrest and charges filed,” Chief of Police Robert Collins Jr. said. “Our priority continues to be the public safety of the community we serve.”