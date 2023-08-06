Man arrested for robbing a store in Chicago's Gold Coast

article

A man has been arrested for robbing a store in Chicago's Gold Coast.

Police said Anthony Bowens, 53, robbed a store on the 900 block of Rush Street on Friday.

The Dior store on the 900 block of Rush Street was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night, but police would not confirm that it was the same store Bowens is accused of robbing.

He was arrested on Saturday on 63rd Street.

He is charged with felony armed robbery and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.