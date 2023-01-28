Two teenagers taken into custody for stealing vehicle, trying to elude Illinois State Police police

article

Illinois State Police said they took two teenagers found in a stolen car on I-94 in Chicago into custody.

Police said Tahlib Moore, 18, was spotted inside a stolen Nissan on I-94 near 31st Street late Friday night. Police chased them and they ditched the car.

With the help of aerial support, ISP said they arrested Moore and his 17-year-old companion a short time later.

Moore was taken to the Cook County Detention Lockup. The juvenile was taken to Blue Island Police Department where he was processed and released.

Moore is facing charges of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle; aggravated fleeing and eluding; resisting arrest; and obstructing identification, ISP said.