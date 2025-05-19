Man arrested in Ford Heights traffic stop with loaded, stolen handgun: police

The Brief Corion Reed, 18, was arrested in Ford Heights after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen, loaded handgun. Reed did not have a FOID or concealed carry license, according to investigators. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.



An 18-year-old man was arrested after investigators say they found him with a loaded, stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Ford Heights.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s Police said Monday that Corion Reed was arrested following a traffic stop near the 1600 block of South Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights.

Investigators with the Organized Crime Division said Reed had a handgun with an extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds of live ammunition.

The gun was later determined to be reported stolen out of Chicago. Investigators also said Reed did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card or a Concealed Carry License.

Reed was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of cannabis. He was also issued a citation for having the extended magazine.

Corion Reed

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what prompted the traffic stop, and no information was provided about court dates or whether Reed remains in custody.