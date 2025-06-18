Man arrested after police chase through Chicago suburb, sheriff says

The Brief Deputies say a man in Gurnee caused several crashes while fleeing from police. At least six people were hurt, including two children, but all injuries were non-life-threatening. Charges are pending against the suspect.



A 34-year-old man is in custody after Lake County deputies say he caused a string of crashes Tuesday evening while driving erratically and possibly impaired in Chicago’s northern suburbs.

What we know:

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5:50 p.m. about a possible intoxicated driver who had hit a car near a gas station in the 36000 block of Grandwood Drive in unincorporated Gurnee and then took off.

Moments later, the same man reportedly hit another vehicle in the gas station parking lot before fleeing again. Witnesses told deputies the man was driving erratically and appeared to be bleeding.

A deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull him over, but the driver didn’t stop. Instead, deputies say he kept driving recklessly, leading them on a chase across several roads. At one point, near Stearns School Road and Hunt Club Road, the man sideswiped two vehicles, causing minor injuries to one of the drivers.

Deputies briefly cornered him in traffic near Hunt Club Road and Grand Avenue and tried to get into his car, but the driver sped away again once traffic cleared.

The pursuit continued along Route 21. As deputies prepared to use spike strips, they say the man—who was heading southbound—ran a red light at Gages Lake Road and T-boned a vehicle turning left. Four people inside—including two children—were hurt but are expected to recover.

The suspect then hit another car going north on Route 21, injuring that driver as well.

Deputies eventually stopped the suspect's vehicle, which at that point was just rolling southbound, by using a squad car to disable it. The man was then taken into custody.

The suspect and the victims were all taken to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is not yet known.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.