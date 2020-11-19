Man arrested in connection with attempted carjacking in Jefferson Park

article

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Deonta Mitchell, of Stony Island Park, has been charged with a felony count of attempted carjacking, two felony counts of armed robbery, discharging a firearm and a pair of misdemeanors, according to Chicago police.

Mitchell was arrested about 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Cicero Avenue, after being identified as the person who approached a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, and tried to steal their car, police said.

When he was unable to, he fired a single shot in the air before running from the scene, police said. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

Mitchell is due in bond court Thursday.