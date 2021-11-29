Man arrested minutes after carjacking victim in Mount Greenwood

article

A Fuller Park man has been charged after carjacking a 46-year-old man in Mount Greenwood.

Kendale Cowans, 19, is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property < $500 and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

At about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Cowans allegedly took a car by force from the victim in the 3900 block of West 103rd Street.

Cowans was arrested minutes later and placed into custody.

He was charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.