Man accused in North Dakota sex crime case involving minor arrested in Chicago suburb, police say
COOK COUNTY - A man wanted in North Dakota on sex crime charges was arrested in the Chicago area and has since been extradited, authorities said.
What we know:
The Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, arrested 49-year-old Hugo Osbaldo Gomez in Melrose Park.
Officials said Gomez was wanted in Cass County, North Dakota, on charges of gross sex imposition/corruption of a minor.
Hugo Osbaldo Gomez
Investigators determined that Gomez had been staying with a family friend in the 1600 block of North 33rd Avenue. While surveilling the home, sheriff’s police saw a man and woman leave the residence and get into a vehicle. Officers followed the car and made a traffic stop near 500 North Mannheim Road in Hillside.
Authorities said Gomez, who was in the passenger seat, was identified and taken into custody without incident.
What we don't know:
It’s not clear how long Gomez had been living in the Chicago area or the details of his alleged crimes in North Dakota.
What's next:
Gomez was held at Cook County Jail before being extradited to North Dakota on Aug. 10.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.