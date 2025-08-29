Man accused in North Dakota sex crime case involving minor arrested in Chicago suburb, police say

The Brief Hugo Osbaldo Gomez, 49, was arrested in Melrose Park on a warrant out of North Dakota. Authorities say he was wanted on charges of gross sex imposition/corruption of a minor. He was extradited to North Dakota earlier this month.



A man wanted in North Dakota on sex crime charges was arrested in the Chicago area and has since been extradited, authorities said.

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, arrested 49-year-old Hugo Osbaldo Gomez in Melrose Park.

Officials said Gomez was wanted in Cass County, North Dakota, on charges of gross sex imposition/corruption of a minor.

Hugo Osbaldo Gomez

Investigators determined that Gomez had been staying with a family friend in the 1600 block of North 33rd Avenue. While surveilling the home, sheriff’s police saw a man and woman leave the residence and get into a vehicle. Officers followed the car and made a traffic stop near 500 North Mannheim Road in Hillside.

Authorities said Gomez, who was in the passenger seat, was identified and taken into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear how long Gomez had been living in the Chicago area or the details of his alleged crimes in North Dakota.

What's next:

Gomez was held at Cook County Jail before being extradited to North Dakota on Aug. 10.