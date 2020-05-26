Man attacked officers with chair, barricaded self in Edgewater Beach apartment: police

A man was taken into custody after allegedly attacking officers with a chair and barricading himself in an apartment Monday in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at an apartment about 6:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Kenmore Avenue after a woman, 49, reported that her relative, a 29-year-old man, was attacking her, Chicago police said.

As officers entered the apartment the man raised a wooden chair over his head and charged, smashing the chair against the door just as the officers closed it, police said.

The man also threw objects out of a window to try and hit officers who were outside, police said. A SWAT team responded and took the man into custody without incident.

He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital for evaluation, police said.