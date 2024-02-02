Man battered, robbed by group of teens in Elmhurst

A man was battered and robbed by a group of teens in Elmhurst Thursday night.

At about 9:27 p.m., Elmhurst police responded to the east side of Berens Park near Walnut Street for a caller reporting a man needing help.

While investigating, police learned that a man from unincorporated Lombard had used an online dating app to meet with a person in the park.

When he arrived, he was met by several teen boys, who battered him, damaged his car and stole items of personal property.

Police described the offenders as white males in their late teens. They may have left the scene in unknown vehicles south on Walnut Street from the park.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050.