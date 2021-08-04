Expand / Collapse search

Man beat CTA commuters with gun, Chicago police say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Man beat CTA riders with gun, police say

Chicago police are trying to find a man who they say appears to be randomly beating people with a handgun.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to find a man who they say appears to be randomly beating people with a handgun.

The first incident occurred on August 2 shortly before 7 a.m. on the CTA Blue Line-Clinton platform. The second incident happened on August 4 shortly before 9 a.m. at the CTA Blue Line-Western station.

In both attacks, police say the man approached the victims and struck them with a handgun that he pulled from his backpack.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect is described as an African American man, 30-40 years of age, wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans and black-colored gym shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.