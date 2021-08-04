Man beat CTA commuters with gun, Chicago police say

Chicago police are trying to find a man who they say appears to be randomly beating people with a handgun.

The first incident occurred on August 2 shortly before 7 a.m. on the CTA Blue Line-Clinton platform. The second incident happened on August 4 shortly before 9 a.m. at the CTA Blue Line-Western station.

In both attacks, police say the man approached the victims and struck them with a handgun that he pulled from his backpack.

The suspect is described as an African American man, 30-40 years of age, wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans and black-colored gym shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.