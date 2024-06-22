Man beaten to death during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A man was killed during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Police said a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman got into a fight in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway around 10:45 p.m.

Two men got involved and started beating the 46-year-old.

The woman was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition with bruising to the face. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the two offenders who got involved fled the scene. No arrests have been reported.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.