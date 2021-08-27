Man beaten by group of teens in the Loop after refusing to give up belongings

A 30-year-old man was beaten by a group of males in the Loop last Friday after he refused to give up his belongings.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the 200 block of North Clark Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Police say the group of Black males, each believed to be around 18-years-old, approached the victim and demanded his property. When the man refused, he was beaten by one of the offenders.

Mass Transit Detectives are seeking to identify four males who are suspected of beating a man on Aug. 20 in the 200 block of North Clark Street. (Chicago Police)

Mass Transit Detectives are asking the public's help in identifying the four teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-745-4443.