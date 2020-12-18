Man beheaded corpse inside South Shore apartment where saw was found: prosecutors

article

A man is charged with decapitating the corpse of a woman whose body was discovered inside a South Shore apartment last summer, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Kimiko Armstrong’s headless body was found wrapped in plastic and bedding when Chicago police officers conducted a wellbeing check July 23 at an apartment in the 7400 block of South Chappel Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.

It remains unclear exactly how Armstrong, 61, died, prosecutors said.

Narcotics were found in Armstrong’s body, which had been decomposing inside the home, but no obvious trauma was discovered, prosecutors said.

The decapitation likely took place after her death, according to officials.

Armstrong’s head was later found in the home’s kitchen, prosecutors said.

While the officers were at the home, 49-year-old Eric Bryant allegedly appeared from the kitchen, ran out of the apartment and could not be located by the officers.

A handsaw was found in a bedroom, along with documents in Bryant’s name, including tax and medical records, prosecutors said.

Bryant was located Tuesday when officers responding to a burglary call in the 6700 block of South Rhodes spotted him in an alley and learned he was wanted on an outstanding warrant, prosecutors said.

Bryant, who was ordered held without bail, was expected back in court Jan. 4.