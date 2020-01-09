Man bit by coyote in Wednesday’s 2nd attack

A 32-year-old man was bit by a coyote Wednesday, making him the second person of the day to be attacked.

The man walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wednesday evening with a scratch on his buttocks and told authorities he was walking when a coyote came from behind and bit him, Chicago police said.

Police could not say exactly where the man was when he was bitten, only that he was “walking in the area” near the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court, where the hospital is, police said.

The man was in good condition and expected to be released from the hospital, police said.

Chicago Animal Care and Control could not be reached for further information Thursday morning.

Earlier that day, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote near the lakefront in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

On Tuesday, a coyote was rescued from Lake Michigan after falling into Monroe Harbor.