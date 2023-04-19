Man broke into Chicago home, battered 70-year-old woman and stole her property: police

Chicago police are searching for a man who broke into an Auburn Gresham home last week and battered a 70-year-old woman.

According to police, a man forced his way into the woman's home in the 8300 block of South Peoria last Friday and battered her, causing her several injuries.

The offender then took property and fled the residence.

Police said the offender is described as a Black man between the ages of 35 and 45. He was wearing a green baseball cap, button-down shirt and green shoes with white soles.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Two at (312) 747-8273.