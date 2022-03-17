Man carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop

A 23-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, just before midnight, the man was sitting in his parked car in the 100 block of east Wacker Drive, when three unidentified men, all armed, demanded he get out of the car.

The 23-year-old complied, and the trio fled the scene in the victim's black Dodge Charger, and a tan Acura SUV – which they originally arrived in, police said.

No injuries were reported.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.