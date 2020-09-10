Man carjacked at gunpoint while waiting for food at Homer Glen McDonald’s drive-thru

A man's plan to pick up a quick bite to eat in the suburbs ends with him car-less.

The 20-year-old was waiting for his food at McDonald's when two guys with a gun carjacked him.

At around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the victim pulled up to the drive-thru window to pay, when a black BMW SUV pulled up next to him.

Surveillance photos from the McDonald’s on South Bell Road show the two suspects with guns at the victim’s car, a maroon 2020 dodge charger.

“We don’t have any indications that he personally was targeted. We believe maybe, possibly, that was more the vehicle they were looking at,” said Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley.

Police say one of them pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get out of the car. The suspects then got into the car and took off.

“Illinois State Police followed the vehicle, I believe it was on 80 heading eastbound and they got into a short pursuit,” said Kelley.

State police later found the dodge charger in a neighborhood in Dolton.

Police say they received the call about the carjacking while responding to a suspicious vehicle call about a black BMW SUV in a subdivision in Homer Glen.

“A suspicious vehicle with suspicious persons looked like they were going through vehicles trying to see if any of them were open,” said Kelley.

Police are still looking for the BMW and say it was reported stolen from the Gurnee area.

“When you’re that blatant with handguns, and ordering people out at gunpoint, then there’s no telling what you’re capable of doing,” said Kelley.