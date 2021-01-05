Man carjacked, dragged by vehicle in Bucktown

A man was carjacked and dragged by his vehicle Monday evening in Bucktown on the North Side.

The 40-year-old was entering his parked red Honda Accord about 8:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when he was approached by a male with a handgun, Chicago police said.

The male then entered the Honda Accord and drove off while the 40-year-old hung onto the vehicle door, police said. He eventually got away with the vehicle, police said.

The 40-year-old man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in fair condition with injuries to his hands and knees along with pain in his ribs, police said.

The vehicle had not been located as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.