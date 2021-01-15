Man carjacked in Albany Park: police

A 29-year-old man was carjacked early Friday morning in Albany Park.

He was sitting inside his car about midnight in the 4900 block of North Keystone Avenue when three males wearing all black approached him, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects tapped the driver’s side window with a handgun and told the driver to get out, police said.

Two of the suspects got inside his gray 2019 Ford Explorer and drove away, police said. The third suspect left the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.