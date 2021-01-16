Man carjacked in Bronzeville: police

A man was carjacked Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was outside near his car about 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Giles Avenue when four males got out of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and pointed handguns at him, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects demanded the keys to his 2020 Dodge Challenger and they left the scene in both vehicles, police said. There were no injuries.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Carjackings in Chicago in 2020 more than doubled compared to the previous year.