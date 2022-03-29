Expand / Collapse search

Man carjacked in Lake View East

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View East
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was pulled out of his vehicle and carjacked Monday night in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was returning to his car when someone pulled him from behind and pushed him to the ground around 8:13 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Broadway, police said.

The car was already running and the carjacker drove off southbound on Broadway, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.