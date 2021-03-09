Man carjacked in Portage Park

A 24-year-old man was carjacked Monday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 11:20 p.m., he was sitting in his parked 2005 burgundy Nissan Maxima in the 5800 block of West Berteau Avenue, when he was approached by two males, Chicago police said.

One male tapped a silver gun on the car’s window, and demanded the 24-year-old get out, police said. He complied, and the two males sped off in his Maxima.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.