A man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 11 p.m., a 28-year-old man was parking his Mazda CX5 in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue when a male approached with a gun and demanded his keys, Chicago police said.

The male fled in the Mazda, according to police.

There were no injuries reported and no one in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.