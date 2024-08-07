Man charged in 2022 Waukegan murder, victim shot over 40 times: police

A man who was already in custody has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Alvaro Ruiz-Casillas, who was killed in a 2022 incident in Waukegan, according to police.

On July 19, 2022, officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Samson Way. They found Ruiz-Casillas in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and hospital staff, Ruiz-Casillas died from his injuries.

Detectives determined that Ruiz-Casillas was ambushed by three individuals who fired over 40 shots at him before fleeing in a gray Mitsubishi Outlander. The vehicle was later found in a farm area in Beach Park and processed for evidence.

A warrant for Anthony Gallegos was issued on July 15, 2024. He was already in custody at the Illinois Department of Corrections on a separate weapons charge and was served with the warrant.

Anthony Gallegos | WPD

On July 31, 2024, Gallegos was indicted in Lake County on all three murder counts.

Waukegan police, with assistance from federal agents, are continuing their investigation to identify and charge the other suspects involved in the case.