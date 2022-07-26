Man charged after cocaine, gun seized in raid of Ingleside business

article

A Northbrook man is facing gun and drug charges after a long-term investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Antonio R. Perez-Amezquita, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Detectives executed a search warrant for an Ingleside business operated by Perez-Amezquita and seized a kilogram of cocaine along with a gun, drug packaging material and over $20,000 of drug money.

Perez-Amezquita's bond was set at $50,000.

He posted the required 10 percent Saturday and is due back in court Thursday morning.

"Our Special Investigations Group continues to aggressively pursue violent offenders and those trafficking drugs in Lake County" Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance for violence and drug trafficking in our community."