Man charged after guns, drugs found in raid of North Chicago home

A North Chicago man was charged after police found guns and drugs during a raid of his home in the northern suburb.

Ruben Garcia, 30, was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and being an armed habitual, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group raided Garcia’s home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street Dec. 19 after investigating him for several weeks, the sheriff’s office said. They allegedly found nearly 30 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution, two semiautomatic pistols, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Garcia is allegedly a documented member of a street gang, the sheriff’s office said. He was ordered held on $350,000 bail.

Garcia is due back in court Jan. 8.