Man charged with attempted murder in September stabbing: police

A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted murder of a 42-year-old man in South Shore in September, according to police.

What we know:

Christopher Jones, 30, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

He was arrested on Nov. 20 in the 0-100 block of W. 87th Street.

He was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 42-year-old man in the 3100 block of E. 77th Street on Sept. 29 around 7:26 p.m.

What's next:

Jones' next court date is scheduled for Sunday.