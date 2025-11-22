Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with attempted murder in September stabbing: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 22, 2025 3:51pm CST
    • Christopher Jones, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old man.
    • The incident happened on Sept. 29 in the 3100 block of E. 77th Street, and Jones was arrested on Nov. 20 in the 0–100 block of W. 87th Street.
    • His next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted murder of a 42-year-old man in South Shore in September, according to police.

Christopher Jones, 30, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

He was arrested on Nov. 20 in the 0-100 block of W. 87th Street.

He was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 42-year-old man in the 3100 block of E. 77th Street on Sept. 29 around 7:26 p.m.

Christopher Jones, 30

Jones' next court date is scheduled for Sunday.

