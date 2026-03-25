Man charged with attempted murder in shooting during Christmas Day argument

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The Brief A Dolton man is charged with attempted murder in a Christmas Day shooting in Englewood. Police say he shot a man multiple times during an argument outside, leaving the victim in critical condition. The suspect was arrested months later and is scheduled for a detention hearing.



A Dolton man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Police said Ronald Speed, 33, pulled out a gun and shot a 37-year-old man he did not know multiple times during an argument outside on Dec. 25 in the 300 block of West Marquette Road.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Speed fled the scene after the shooting. He was arrested Monday in Dolton and charged with first-degree attempted murder.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the argument was about prior to the shooting.

What's next:

Speed has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.