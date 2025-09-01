Man charged in death of 9-year-old who fell at West Loop train station: police

The Brief Michael Korosa, 52, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery after a 9-year-old boy died in a fall at the Clinton Green Line station in Chicago’s West Loop. The victim, Elijah Flores, fell down the stairs during an Aug. 10 altercation; he suffered severe brain damage and died Aug. 16. The Cook County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Korosa was arrested Aug. 30 and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sept. 1.



A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy who fell down the stairs during an altercation at a West Loop train station, police said.

What we know:

Michael Korosa, 52, faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of aggravated battery to a transit employee, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Michael Korosa, 52. (Chicago PD )

He was arrested Aug. 30 in the 5100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Police said Korosa was identified as the suspect who injured 9-year-old Elijah Flores on Aug. 10 at the Clinton Green Line station in the 500 block of West Lake Street. Flores fell down the stairs during the altercation and later died from his injuries.

Authorities said Korosa also battered a 22-year-old man during the incident, causing injuries.

The backstory:

Flores was with a relative when they became involved in a dispute with two men.

The relative was struck in the back with an unknown object, causing both him and Flores to tumble down the stairs, police said.

Flores struck his head on the ground and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he suffered severe brain damage. He died Aug. 16.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

What's next:

Korosa is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sept. 1.

