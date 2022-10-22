Man charged with sexually assaulting, beating roommate to death in Northfield Township: police

A 49-year-old man now faces charges for sexually assaulting and beating his roommate to death in Northfield Township.

The Cook County Sherif says on Oct. 18 in the 3600 block of Salem Walk in unincorporated Northbrook a woman was found unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Shinebayar Tudevdorj, later identified as the offender, who said the victim was found unresponsive in her bedroom.

Officers found a 61-year-old woman lying on the floor of her bedroom with severe injuries throughout her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shinebayar Tudevdorj | Cook County Sheriff

Investigators allege that Tudevdorj had sexually assaulted and beaten the victim which caused multiple severe injuries including swelling and bleeding to the brain.

Tudevdorj was arrested by Sheriff’s Police and was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm.

Tudevdorj was denied bail during a hearing Friday in the Skokie Courthouse.

No further information is available at this time.