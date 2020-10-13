Man charged in Archer Heights crash that killed teen sister

article

A 21-year-old man who allegedly ran a red light and caused a crash that killed his teenage sister Sunday in Archer Heights has been charged with reckless homicide.

Javier Bautista was driving a car with his 16-year-old sister in the passenger seat about 4:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Archer Avenue when he allegedly blew past a stop light and crashed into another vehicle, Chicago police said.

Cecilia Bautista died of multiple injuries from the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.

Javier Bautista allegedly admitted to running the red light, and was cited for disobeying a stop light, police said.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.