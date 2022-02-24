Man charged in armed carjacking in Chicago's Logan Square

A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Logan Square Wednesday, according to police.

Gabriel Camacho is facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon after police said he threatened a 47-year-old delivery driver in the 2600 block of North St. Louis.

Police said Camacho threatened the woman with a blunt weapon before fleeing.

Responding officers located Camacho and arrested him less than an hour later, according to police.

Camacho is due in central bond court Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.