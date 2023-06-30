Man charged in armed robbery of Ford Heights store

article

A suburban man was charged in an armed robbery Monday at a store in Ford Heights.

Cook County Sheriff's Police were called to a retail store around 8:40 a.m. in the 800 block of East Lincoln Highway. Investigation revealed a man wearing a balaclava approached an employee, pointed a gun at her and demanded her to open the safe.

The man stole the employee's iPhone and cash from the register when he found out the safe couldn't be opened, officials said.

Officers determined the armed robber fled to a relative's residence in the 1300 block of Werline Avenue. Detectives executed a search warrant and 24-year-old Michael Merritt was taken into custody.

Officers recovered an iPhone and a black Glock replica BB gun from the residence.

Merritt was charged on Wednesday with aggravated robbery. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.