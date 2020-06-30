Man charged in Ashburn hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old boy

article

A man is accused of fatally striking a 13-year-old bicyclist with a van Sunday in Ashburn and leaving the scene of the crash.

Oscar Martinez Guerrero, 40, is charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and failure to report an accident, Chicago police said. He also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to render aid and driving an uninsured vehicle.

The teen was riding his bike about 6:50 p.m. in the bike lanes in the 8300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when Guerrero allegedly struck him with a Ford work van, police said.

The boy, identified as Isaac Martinez, died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Investigators tracked the van via surveillance footage and Guerrero was taken into custody a few blocks in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, police said. He was also issued several traffic citations.

Guerrero is set to appear in court Wednesday.