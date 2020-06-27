Man charged in attempted carjacking in Burr Rudge

article

An 18-year-old East Hazel Crest man is accused of attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday in southwest suburban Burr Ridge.

Rodney Marshall Jr. is charged with attempted vehicular hijacking, Burr Ridge police said.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the area of 500 Village Center Drive, where someone said two males tried to steal his vehicle, police said. The pair fled when they couldn’t get the car in gear.

The victim was trying to sell the car when Marshall reached out, police said. Marshall was found hiding behind a bush nearby. Police also recovered a gun, but the second suspect wasn’t found.

Marshall is being held at the Cook County Jail on $100,000 bail and is due in court Aug. 14, according to court records.