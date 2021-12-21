Man charged in brazen shooting on Kennedy Expressway

article

A Chicago man was charged in an expressway shooting Saturday that took place in broad daylight on the Northwest Side.

Yanis Larbes, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing shots at another car around 12:28 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Nagle Avenue, police said.

The car was hit by the gunfire but the driver was not injured, police said.

The car Larbes was in fled the scene and crashed where he was arrested by Park Ridge police without incident, police said.

Larbes was ordered held on $100,000 bond.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP