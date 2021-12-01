Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in Calumet Heights carjacking

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Joshua Diaz | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking in the Calumet Heights neighorhood.

Joshua Diaz, 23, was accused of taking a car from a 27-year-old man at knifepoint around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Thomas Street, police said.

Diaz was arrested roughly an hour later in Berwyn and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

He is due in court Wednesday.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Monday police have recorded more than 1,200 carjacking arrests this year.

