Man charged in connection to Joliet shooting

A Joliet man is facing felony charges for a January shooting in the southwest suburb.

Matthew Ramones, 35, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Joliet police said.

Ramones was arrested Monday after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Jan. 31 in 900 block of North Hickory Street in Joliet, police said. He was taken into custody a block from where the shooting occurred.

The person who Ramones allegedly shot was critically wounded, police said.

Ramones was ordered held on $2 million bail, according to Will County court records. He is due back in court Wednesday.