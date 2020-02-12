Man charged in CTA Red Line platform stabbing

article

A 37-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a man while arguing with him Monday on a CTA Red Line platform at 79th Street in Chatham.

Musbau Hamzat faces a count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a transit passenger, Chicago police said.

Hamzat allegedly took out a knife and stabbed a 35-year-old in the arm as they argued about 2:43 p.m. on the platform, 15 W. 79th St., police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Hamzat was arrested minutes later near the scene.

He is due in bond court Wednesday afternoon.