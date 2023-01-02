Man charged in deadly Kane County school bus crash

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Kane County school bus crash that killed two siblings on Halloween.

Court documents have revealed Tyler Schmidt was high on marijuana and speeding when he slammed into the back of the school bus, carrying grade school students.

Two of his passengers were killed, and a third was taken to the hospital.

No one on the bus was injured.

Schimdt was arrested last week and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and reckless homicide.

He is being held in the Kane County Jail on $100,000 bond.