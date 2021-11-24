Man charged in deadly shooting of 2 teens in Lawndale

article

A man was charged Wednesday in a shooting last July in the Lawndale neighborhood that left two teenagers dead.

Detrevion Williams, 18, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy on July 21 in the 2200 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said.

Williams was arrested Monday in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP