Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Bland was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

He is due in bond court Thursday.