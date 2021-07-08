Man charged in fatal February shooting in Brainerd

A 23-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man in February in Brainerd on the South Side.

Cartez McGary is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Lesean Long, in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue in Washington Heights, Chicago police said.

Long was found unresponsive in front of a home and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

McGary was arrested Wednesday in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Douglas, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.