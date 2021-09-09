Man charged in fatal shooting in South Shore

article

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Daveon Houston was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, Chicago police said.

Pete Lee Jackson Jr., was shot in the head inside of a vehicle around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 5, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Jackson, who lived in Hammond, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office.

He was one of six people killed in gun violence in Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Houston was charged with one count of first-degree muder and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

He was expected to appear in bond court Thursday.